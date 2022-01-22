SUMNER – Last time Jesup and Sumner-Fredericksburg met, back on December 7th, Jesup escaped with a 2-point win (65-63). Every time these two teams meet up it’s a battle, and on Tuesday night the J-Hawks escaped with a 59-43 road win.
“It is always a tough, physical game with Sumner-Fred,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “Every time we go over to their place it is an absolute grinder of a game.”
Jesup held the Cougars to just 43 points; one off their season low (42 against Grundy Center), and sophomore Jack Miller seems to be getting in game shape, coming off an injury. He scored 20 on the night to lead the J-Hawks, which included 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 11 14 14 20 59
Sumner-Fred 10 9 7 17 43
“We were happy with our defense throughout the whole ball game,” added Coach Smeins, “Brevin Dahl defensive intensity on the ball changed the game for us in the third quarter.”
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
Jack Miller (so) 20 4 4 1 0
Parker McHone (sr) 9 3 3 2 0
Carter Even (sr) 2 3 1 0 0
Carson Lienau (sr) 12 11 3 1 2
Corbin Fuelling (sr) 14 1 0 2 0
Brevin Dahl (jr) 2 7 2 1 0
Brady Reyes (sr) 0 0 0 0 0
Jesup moves to 5-4 on the season and hosted Dike-New Hartford (4-9) on Friday night, then is back home tonight (Saturday) to host AGWSR (4-7). Tuesday night they will travel to East Marshall (3-10). Look for these games in next Wednesday’s paper.