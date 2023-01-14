Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

HUDSON – Tuesday, January 10, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team was looking for a signature win in the season and on Tuesday night they got it when they traveled to Hudson and beat an 8-3 Pirates team by the score of 52-49.

Senior Laney Pilcher scored a game high 17 points and corralled 11 rebounds to lead the J-Hawks to a nice conference win and move to 6-5 on the season.

