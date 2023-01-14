HUDSON – Tuesday, January 10, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team was looking for a signature win in the season and on Tuesday night they got it when they traveled to Hudson and beat an 8-3 Pirates team by the score of 52-49.
Senior Laney Pilcher scored a game high 17 points and corralled 11 rebounds to lead the J-Hawks to a nice conference win and move to 6-5 on the season.
Junior Adrianna Boulden dropped in 8 points while sophomore Peyton Bose added 8 points and 7 rebounds.
The girls move to 6-5 on the season and 1-2 in the NICL-East standings. They were at Wapsie Valley (5-7) on Friday night. Jesup will travel to West Delaware (4-7) on Monday for an out-of-conference battle. Look for these games in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. The girls will be back home on Tuesday when they host Sumner-Fredericksburg (7-3).