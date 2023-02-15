DENVER – Saturday, February 11, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks wrestling team qualified five wrestlers for this week’s State Tournament in Des Moines, starting today (Wednesday).
Qualifying wrestlers include freshman Cooper Hinz (106), freshman Ayden Bergman (113), junior Ethan Krall (120), sophomore Trevan Delagardelle (126), and junior Kile Bucknell (152).
Hinz (32-5) gets the 5-seed and receives a bye in the 1st round. Bergman (34-10) receives the 18-seed and will wrestle 15-seeded Jackson Knapp (31-15) of Lisbon in the 1st round. Krall (36-10) receives the 16-seed and will take on the 17-seeded Luke Guseman (25-7) of Highland, Riverside. Delagardelle (29-11) will receive the 18-seed and wrestle the 15-seeded Aidan Timm (34-9) of Belle Plaine. Bucknell (34-11) will get the 15-seed and wrestle the 18-seeded Jackson Kounkel (36-13) of Hinton.
J-HAWKS RESULTS:
106 — Cooper Hinz (32-5) placed 1st
Quarterfinal — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) 32-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal — Cooper Hinz over Weston Miller (North Butler-Clarksville) 13-30 (Fall 1:41)
1st Place Match — Cooper Hinz over Atlee Dewitt (Alburnett) 34-12 (Dec 1-0)
113 — Ayden Bergman (34-10) placed 2nd
Quarterfinal — Ayden Bergman received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal — Ayden Bergman over Samuel Egan (Sumner-Fred) 26-13 (Fall 3:12)
1st Place Match — Rowdy Neighbor (Alburnett) 44-2 over Ayden Bergman (Fall 3:46)
2nd Place Match — Ayden Bergman (Jesup) 34-10 over Samuel Egan (Sumner-Fred) 26-13 (NC)
120 — Ethan Krall (36-10) placed 2nd
Quarterfinal — Ethan Krall over Joe Hackett (Columbus Catholic) 13-11 (MD 12-0)
Semifinal — Ethan Krall over Trace Meyer (Sumner-Fred) 12-1 (Fall 3:25)
1st Place Match — Tayten Coufal (Alburnett) 35-10 over Ethan Krall (Dec 6-1)
2nd Place Match — Ethan Krall Trace Meyer (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 12-1 (NC)
126 — Treven Delagardelle (29-11) placed 2nd
Quarterfinal — Treven Delagardelle over Brennen Blake (Sumner-Fred) 5-28 (Fall 1:35)
Semifinal — Treven Delagardelle over Mason Burr (Columbus Catholic) 23-15 (Fall 5:25)
1st Place Match — Preston Klostermann (Alburnett) 31-5 over Treven Delagardelle (TF-(19-4))
2nd Place Match — Treven Delagardelle over Aiden Morrison (North Butler-Clark) 25-25 (MD 9-0)
132 — Tyce Larson (15-18) DNP
Champ. Round 1 — Tyce Larson received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Gavin Reed (Columbus Catholic) 32-11 over Tyce Larson (Fall 3:30)
Cons. Round 1 — Vincent McLaughlin (Denver) 23-22 over Tyce Larson (Dec 5-4)
138 — Braydon Van Brocklin (10-16) DNP
Champ. Round 1 — Braydon Van Brocklin received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Gavin McLaughlin (Denver) 18-26 over Braydon Van Brocklin (MD 12-2)
Cons. Round 1 — Braydon Van Brocklin over Antonio Gitch (Sumner-Fred) 2-30 (Fall 1:03)
Cons. Semi — Colton Torres (East Buchanan) 26-20 over Braydon Van Brocklin (Fall 5:33)
145 — Dawson Bell (24-19) placed 3rd
Quarterfinal — Dawson Bell over Ryland Pitzenberger (North Butler-Clarksville) 8-25 (Fall 1:08)
Semifinal — Boden White (Denver) 37-5 over Dawson Bell (MD 11-0)
Cons. Semi — Dawson Bell over Kaden Meyer (Sumner-Fred) 8-28 (Fall 3:29)
3rd Place Match — Dawson Bell over Jonathan Hackett (Columbus Catholic) 13-11 (Dec 7-6)
2nd Place Match — Gunnar Keeney (Alburnett) 46-4 over Dawson Bell (Fall 3:44)
152 — Kile Bucknell (34-11) placed 2nd
Quarterfinal — Kile Bucknell over CJ Charles Schuman (Columbus Catholic) 9-21 (Fall 1:49)
Semifinal — Kile Bucknell Chase Fults (East Buchanan) 35-8 (Fall 4:17)
1st Place Match — Carson Klostermann (Alburnett) 47-1 over Kile Bucknell (MD 11-2)
2nd Place Match — Kile Bucknell over Angello Wittenburg (Denver) 30-17 (Dec 4-2)
160 — Wyatt VanderWerff (17-13) placed 4th
Champ. Round 1 — Wyatt VanderWerff received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Jarin Peyton (North Linn) 40-8 over Wyatt VanderWerff (Dec 5-3)
Cons. Round 1 — Wyatt VanderWerff over Ethan Krabbenhoft (Denver) 25-17 (Fall 1:52)
Cons. Semi — Wyatt VanderWerff over Luke Burds (Central City) 26-11 (Fall 5:23)
3rd Place Match — Shayden Washburn (Alburnett) 35-17 over Wyatt VanderWerff (Fall 0:48)
170 — Ayden Gonzalez (12-10) DNP
Champ. Round 1 — Ayden Gonzalez received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Clay Wilgenbusch (East Buchanan) 41-7 over Ayden Gonzalez (Fall 1:31)
Cons. Round 1 — David Warrior (Denver) 6-11 over Ayden Gonzalez (Jesup) 12-10 (Fall 1:52)
182 — JD Sadler (20-26) placed 4th
Champ. Round 1 — JD Sadler received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — JD Sadler over Derrick Lindsey (East Buchanan) 18-11 (Fall 5:45)
Semifinal — MaKade Bloker (North Butler-Clarksville) 34-1 over JD Sadler (Fall 0:26)
Cons. Semi — JD Sadler over River Williams (Alburnett) 5-24 (Fall 3:27)
3rd Place Match — Landen Helmrich (North Linn) 27-9 over JD Sadler (Fall 0:35)
195 — Drew Munson (15-25) DNP
Champ. Round 1 — Drew Munson received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Corbin Hill (Denver) 22-14 over Drew Munson (Fall 0:26)
Cons. Round 1 — Drew Munson over Cole Rauch (North Linn) 18-21 (Fall 3:12)
Cons. Semi — Carter Wilgenbusch (East Buchanan) 36-12 over Drew Munson (Fall 1:38)
220 — Wyatt Stroeder (0-4) DNP
Champ. Round 1 — Wyatt Stroeder received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Mason Knipp (Columbus Catholic) 36-6 over Wyatt Stroeder (Fall 0:21)
Cons. Round 1 — Caleb Dirks (East Buchanan) 15-15 over Wyatt Stroeder (Fall 0:42)