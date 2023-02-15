DENVER – Saturday, February 11, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks wrestling team qualified five wrestlers for this week’s State Tournament in Des Moines, starting today (Wednesday).

Qualifying wrestlers include freshman Cooper Hinz (106), freshman Ayden Bergman (113), junior Ethan Krall (120), sophomore Trevan Delagardelle (126), and junior Kile Bucknell (152).

