ACKLEY - Due to the cancellation of the initial NICL Conference Wrestling Tournament back on January 28th – for bad weather – the NICL Conference had a “mini” unsanctioned tournament on Monday, February 6th.
The Jesup J-Hawks finished runner-up as a team while Treven Delagardelle and Kile Bucknell both went undefeated.
For the season the J-Hawks finished second in conference duals with a 7-1 record. On the season, Jesup went 15-5 in duals and lost in the Dual Regional finals to Alburnett. This was the first time reaching regional duals in 10 years. It was also the first time in Jesup school history that they won a dual at regionals.
Jesup knocked off #10 MFL-MarMac before falling to Alburnett.
“It has been an awesome season for Jesup wrestling,” said Head Coach Matt Gross, “we just wish we didn’t have so many duals canceled.”
TEAM SCORES:
1 Dike-New Hartford 151.5
2 Jesup 141.5
3 Columbus Catholic 126.5
4 Union, LaPorte City 123.0
5 AGWSR 111.5 106
J-HAWKS RESULTS:
106-Cooper Hinz (30-5) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Round 1 — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) over Dax Weedman (Dike-NH) 25-16 (Fall 1:01)
Round 2 — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) over Jariyah Bowles (AGWSR) 23-17 (Fall 1:40)
Round 3 — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) received a bye () (Bye)
Round 4 — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) over Max Devore (Jesup) 14-14 (For.)
Round 5 — Brayden Bohnsack (Union) 32-5 over Cooper Hinz (Jesup) (Dec 6-0)
106-Max Devore (14-14) placed 5th.
Round 1 — Jariyah Bowles (AGWSR) 23-17 over Max Devore (Jesup) (Dec 9-3)
Round 2 — Brayden Bohnsack (Union) 32-5 over Max Devore (Jesup) (Fall 3:24)
Round 3 — Dax Weedman (Dike-NH) 25-16 over Max Devore (Jesup) (Fall 2:59)
Round 4 — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) 30-5 won by forfeit over Max Devore (Jesup) (For.)
Round 5 — Max Devore (Jesup) 14-14 received a bye () (Bye)
113-Ayden Bergman (33-9) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
Round 1 — Ayden Bergman (Jesup) over Noah Niedert (Dike-NH) 11-20 (Fall 1:17)
Round 2 — Ayden Bergman over Francisco Mendoza-Diaz (Columbus Catholic) 3-23 (Fall 0:24)
Round 3 — Jace Hedeman (Union) 35-0 over Ayden Bergman (Jesup) (Fall 0:43)
120-Ethan Krall (34-9) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 — Ethan Krall (Jesup) over Jaedrek Bowles (AGWSR) 18-23 (Dec 7-6)
Round 2 — Lucas Ragsdale (Dike-NH) 29-10 over Ethan Krall (Jesup) 34-9 (Dec 7-1)
Round 3 — Ethan Krall (Jesup) over Kaydin Jones (Union) 25-9 (Dec 6-4)
126-Treven Delagardelle (26-10) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Round 1 — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) over Colton Foast (Dike-NH) 4-29 (Fall 1:56)
Round 2 — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) over Mays Weber (Union) 10-22 (Fall 1:21)
Round 3 — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) over Mason Burr (Columbus Catholic) 21-13 (Fall 3:26)
132-Tyce Larson (15-16) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 — Gavin Reed (Columbus Catholic) 30-10 over Tyce Larson (Jesup) (Fall 3:28)
Round 2 — Noah Clikeman (AGWSR) 27-16 over Tyce Larson (Jesup) (Dec 8-6)
Round 3 — Jake Reicks (Dike-NH) 26-14 over Tyce Larson (Jesup) (Fall 0:46)
138-Wyatt Renner (6-13) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 — Bo Gerbracht (AGWSR) 32-5 over Wyatt Renner (Jesup) (Fall 0:32)
Round 2 — Keegan Ellsworth (Union) 31-6 over Wyatt Renner (Jesup) (Fall 0:25)
Round 3 — Isaac Baer (Dike-NH) 12-24 over Wyatt Renner (Jesup) (TF-1.5 3:24 (17-2))
145-Dawson Bell (21-17) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 — Kaden Abbas (AGWSR) 34-5 over Dawson Bell (Jesup) (Dec 6-0)
Round 2 — Caleb Olson (Union) 15-1 over Dawson Bell (Jesup) (Fall 4:46)
Round 3 — Dawson Bell (Jesup) over Walker Weedman (Dike-NH) 12-15 (Fall 5:26)
152-Kile Bucknell (31-10) placed 1st and scored 19.5 team points.
Round 1 — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Brock Bergmeier (Union) 12-22 (Fall 1:46)
Round 2 — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Collin Willems (AGWSR) 12-24 (Fall 1:47)
Round 3 — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Ty Deering (Dike-NH) 19-19 (TF-1.5 6:00 (19-3))
160-Wyatt VanderWerff (15-11) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
Round 1 — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) over Wyatt Walker (Union) 6-15 (Fall 1:57)
Round 2 — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) over Jace Aneweer (Dike-NH) 6-23 (Fall 1:26)
Round 3 — Ben Puente (AGWSR) 34-9 over Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) (Fall 5:30)
170-Ayden Gonzalez (15-8) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 — Cayden Buskohl (Dike-NH) 30-4 over Ayden Gonzalez (Jesup) (Fall 3:11)
Round 2 — Maximus Magayna (Columbus Catholic) 40-1 over Ayden Gonzalez (Jesup) (Fall 0:22)
Round 3 — Ayden Gonzalez (Jesup) over Jay Petersen (Union) 4-30 (Fall 1:25)
182-JD Sadler (18-24) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 — Zach Adelmund (Dike-NH) 34-5 over JD Sadler (Jesup) 18-24 (Fall 0:43)
Round 2 — JD Sadler (Jesup) 18-24 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 — JD Sadler (Jesup) over Hunter Anderson (Union) (Fall 1:56)
Round 4 — Carson Hartz (Columbus Catholic) 33-1 over JD Sadler (Jesup) (Fall 0:30)
Round 5 — Jared Granzow (AGWSR) 19-26 won by fall over JD Sadler (Jesup) (Fall 1:27)
195-Drew Munson (17-23) placed 4th and scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 — Henry Erie (Columbus Catholic) 20-14 over Drew Munson (Jesup) (Fall 1:43)
Round 2 — Drew Munson (Jesup) 17-23 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 — Clayton Van Loh (AGWSR) 2-2 over Drew Munson (Jesup) (Fall 3:24)
Round 4 — Eli Brandt (AGWSR) 20-9 over Drew Munson (Jesup) (Dec 4-1)
Round 5 — Drew Munson (Jesup) over Lane Girsch (Dike-NH) 9-21 (Dec 10-4)
220-Skyler Blad (23-8) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 — Nick Reinicke (Dike-NH) 38-0 over Skyler Blad (Jesup) (Fall 4:48)
Round 2 — Mason Knipp (Columbus Catholic) 33-6 over Skyler Blad (Jesup) (MD 9-0)
Round 3 — Aiden Heitland (AGWSR) 33-7 over Skyler Blad (Jesup) (Fall 3:05)
Jesup boys will be at Denver today (Saturday) for the individual State Qualifier. Top 2 wrestlers in each weight class qualify for next weeks IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines.