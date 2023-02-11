Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

ACKLEY - Due to the cancellation of the initial NICL Conference Wrestling Tournament back on January 28th – for bad weather – the NICL Conference had a “mini” unsanctioned tournament on Monday, February 6th.

The Jesup J-Hawks finished runner-up as a team while Treven Delagardelle and Kile Bucknell both went undefeated.

Trending Food Videos