JESUP – Head Coach Matt Gross is in his 4th year as the leader of the Jesup J-Hawks wrestling team. Gross has compiled an 18-39 career record and the wrestling team was 9-13 last season in dual meets.
Jesup returns a ton of talent off of last season squad and will look to improve and compete in an always tough NICL Conference.
Juniors Kile Bucknell and Dawson Bell return as District Qualifiers from a year ago.
Christian Beau – Jr. 106# 9-6, Ethan Krall – Jr. 113# 24-9, Treven Delagardelle – So. 120# 18-6, Will Schutte – Jr. 120# 9-10, Kile Bucknell – Jr. 126# 17-13, Dawson Bell – Jr. 132# 23-16, Kaleb Zuck – Jr. 138# 12-6.
- Ayden Bergman – Fr. 106# Previous AAU State Champion with All-American honors at National Tournaments.
- Cooper Hinz – Fr. 106# Multiple-time AAU State place winner with All-American honors at National Tournaments.
Jesup will have a lot of returning letter winners back this year. They are going to be tough, committed, and ready to compete with most of the 1A teams in the state this year. The J-Hawks are lacking seniors on the team this year and finding strong leadership will be a goal for this season.
The NICL is always a tough league to compete in and the J-Hawks will see all of those teams in at least duals.
“This year Jesup is going to a few different tournaments to help us make a jump as a program,” says Coach Gross, “The IDA Grove tournament and Maquoketa Valley tournament will be a great addition to bolster our competition schedule.”
Assistant Coaches: Coach Schutte, Coach Vogel, and Coach Arceneaux