ELDORA – Thursday, August 31, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks cross country teams traveled down to Eldora for the South Hardin Pine Lake Run on Thursday and an impressive showing for the Jesup girls including a 1st and 2nd place finish for senior Clare Wright and junior Mackenzie Wilson.
156 girls ran in this race and Wright wins her second meet of the year with a time of 20:18.9. Not far behind was teammate junior Mackenzie Wilson with a 2nd-place finish and a time of 20:38.7.
Freshman Jordyn Bergman with her best finish of the young season, coming in at 21:45.3 and a 5th-place finish.
JESUP GIRLS RESULTS:
1 WRIGHT, Clare SR Jesup 1 20:18.9
2 WILSON, Mackenzie JR Jesup 2 20:38.7
5 BERGMAN, Jordyn FR Jesup 5 21:45.3
24 ALBERT, Mckenna SR Jesup 24 24:32.0
44 FORSSBERG, Maia FR Jesup 40 25:44.7
62 WEHRSPANN, Lydia SR Jesup (53) 27:16.6
87 DEVORE, Ella FR Jesup (67) 29:15.0
88 NESBIT, Olivia JR Jesup — 29:18.7
96 YOUNGBLUT, Peyton JR Jesup — 29:48.7
110 DEVORE, Lizzy FR Jesup — 30:47.1
113 MENSCHING, Cece SO Jesup — 30:57.6
115 WEHRSPANN, Marta FR Jesup — 31:24.5
119 ZALBA, Amaia JR Jesup — 31:40.9
120 KOHAGEN, Laney FR Jesup — 31:41.8
122 BEHN, Sage JR Jesup — 32:06.6
127 SCHUTTE, Karlie JR Jesup — 32:42.7
135 SCHUG, Kaitlyn SR Jesup — 33:57.0
On the boys side the J-Hawks were led by junior Nathan Pint who posted a time of 18:45 and came in 7th-place. Right behind Pint was sophomore Will Nesbit with a nice showing of 8th-place and a time of 18:51.
JESUP BOYS RESULTS:
7 Nathan Pint, 11 18:45
8 Will Nesbit, 10 18:51
11 Karsten Nuehring, 11 18:57
17 Ayden Gonzalez, 12 19:55
18 Tyler Nolan, 12 19:59
41 Vince O’Connor, 9 21:05
50 Jaxon Andreasen, 9 21:23
Next up for the boys and girls harriers – a trip to North Fayette Valley next Thursday.