Jesup Clare Wright 091623

Clare Wright has been having a successful senior year with 3 wins and a 2nd-place finish.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

CASCADE – Thursday, September 14, 2023: Jesup’s Clare Wright is making a statement her senior year after a down junior season. Wright – ranked #3 in 2A — wins her 3rd meet of the season and in a field of 15 ranked runners, which includes the #2-ranked Noelle Steines of Cal-Wheatland. Wright ran a time of 19:46.9.

Junior J-Hawk, Mackenzie Wilson – ranked #7 in Class 2A – finishes runner-up with a time of 20:04. Her second-best time of the season.

Ranked Girls Teams in Attendance: #1 Monticello, #3 Beckman, #4 Tipton, #5 Regina, and #13 Jesup. The Jesup girls team finished in 5th place out of 11 teams.

J-HAWK GIRLS RESULTS:

1 Clare Wright SR 19:46.9

2 Mackenzie Wilson JR 20:04.0

36 McKenna Albert SR 24:08.3

44 Maia Forsberg FR 25:16.3

48 Lydia Wehrspann SR 26:13.5

50 Ella Devore FR 26:16.7

54 Lizzy Devore FR 27:20.9

83 Peyton Youngblut JR 27:54.2

85 Olivia Nesbit JR 27:58.7

96 Cece Mensching SO 29:31.2

100 Amaia Zalba JR 29:54.9

104 Laney Kohagen FR 30:11.2

115 Marta Wehrspann FR 32:22.2

117 Sage Behn JR 32:28.1

130 Kelly Kane SR 40:01.8

The Jesup J-Hawk boys team had a really nice outing with a 2nd-place finish in a 15-team field with 7 ranked teams. 171 boys started the race and top finisher for the J-Hawks was junior Nathan Pint with a 6th-place finish and a time of 17:57.2. This was Pint’s 2nd-best time of the season.

Boys ranked teams in attendance include #12 Regina, #13 DeWitt, #14 Springville, #16 Dyersville, #17 Jesup, #18 Monticello, and #20 Tipton

J-HAWKS BOYS RESULTS:

6 Nathan Pint JR 17:57.2

14 Karsten Nuehring JR 18:23.2

15 Will Nesbit SO 18:23.4

36 Tyler Nolan SR 19:25.4

38 Ayden Gonzalez SR 19:29.8

64 Vine O’Connor FR 21:06.5

69 Jaxon Andreasen FR 21:23.3

109 Camden Fuelling SO 22:15.8

140 Zander Schmidt SR 24:54.2

141 David Sadler SO 24:56.8

146 Brady Gleiter JR 25:35.3

150 Parker Woodward JR 26:13.2

152 Peyton Cameron SO 26:53.6

NOTE: Top J-Hawk Middle School runners (2-Mile):

Boys: 2nd BENTON, Hayden 8 12:57.4

Girls: 5th COPP, Kennedy 8 15:28.1

The J-Hawks will be back on the cross country path next Thursday when they travel to Grundy Center.