CASCADE – Thursday, September 14, 2023: Jesup’s Clare Wright is making a statement her senior year after a down junior season. Wright – ranked #3 in 2A — wins her 3rd meet of the season and in a field of 15 ranked runners, which includes the #2-ranked Noelle Steines of Cal-Wheatland. Wright ran a time of 19:46.9.
Junior J-Hawk, Mackenzie Wilson – ranked #7 in Class 2A – finishes runner-up with a time of 20:04. Her second-best time of the season.
Ranked Girls Teams in Attendance: #1 Monticello, #3 Beckman, #4 Tipton, #5 Regina, and #13 Jesup. The Jesup girls team finished in 5th place out of 11 teams.
J-HAWK GIRLS RESULTS:
1 Clare Wright SR 19:46.9
2 Mackenzie Wilson JR 20:04.0
36 McKenna Albert SR 24:08.3
44 Maia Forsberg FR 25:16.3
48 Lydia Wehrspann SR 26:13.5
50 Ella Devore FR 26:16.7
54 Lizzy Devore FR 27:20.9
83 Peyton Youngblut JR 27:54.2
85 Olivia Nesbit JR 27:58.7
96 Cece Mensching SO 29:31.2
100 Amaia Zalba JR 29:54.9
104 Laney Kohagen FR 30:11.2
115 Marta Wehrspann FR 32:22.2
117 Sage Behn JR 32:28.1
130 Kelly Kane SR 40:01.8
The Jesup J-Hawk boys team had a really nice outing with a 2nd-place finish in a 15-team field with 7 ranked teams. 171 boys started the race and top finisher for the J-Hawks was junior Nathan Pint with a 6th-place finish and a time of 17:57.2. This was Pint’s 2nd-best time of the season.
Boys ranked teams in attendance include #12 Regina, #13 DeWitt, #14 Springville, #16 Dyersville, #17 Jesup, #18 Monticello, and #20 Tipton
J-HAWKS BOYS RESULTS:
6 Nathan Pint JR 17:57.2
14 Karsten Nuehring JR 18:23.2
15 Will Nesbit SO 18:23.4
36 Tyler Nolan SR 19:25.4
38 Ayden Gonzalez SR 19:29.8
64 Vine O’Connor FR 21:06.5
69 Jaxon Andreasen FR 21:23.3
109 Camden Fuelling SO 22:15.8
140 Zander Schmidt SR 24:54.2
141 David Sadler SO 24:56.8
146 Brady Gleiter JR 25:35.3
150 Parker Woodward JR 26:13.2
152 Peyton Cameron SO 26:53.6
NOTE: Top J-Hawk Middle School runners (2-Mile):
Boys: 2nd BENTON, Hayden 8 12:57.4
Girls: 5th COPP, Kennedy 8 15:28.1
The J-Hawks will be back on the cross country path next Thursday when they travel to Grundy Center.