ANAMOSA – Saturday, August 26, 2023: Senior Clare Wright out of the gate strong, winning her first cross country meet of the year, coming in at 19:46. With the win Wright jumps from unranked to No. 2-ranked in Class 2A. No. 5-ranked junior Mackenzie Wright finished in 3rd-place with a time of 20:19. Freshman Jordyn Bergman with a nice first varsity run, coming in at No. 9.
The J-Hawks girls’ team would finish in 3rd-place, running against mostly 3A and 4A schools.
Jesup Girls Results:
1 Clare Wright, 12 19:46
3 Mackenzie Wilson, 11 20:19
9 Jordyn Bergman, 9 21:53
40 Maia Forssberg, 9 25:21
45 Olivia Nesbit, 11 28:38
48 Karlie Schutte, 11 29:56
49 Laney Kohagen, 9 29:58
TEAM RESULTS:
1 Solon 55
2 Washington 82
3 Jesup 98
4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 104
5 Union La Porte City 112
6 Muscatine 120
7 Anamosa 192
8 Maquoketa 213
9 Waterloo West 263
The Jesup boys team finishes in 5th-place and the lead runner for the J-Hawks was junior Nathan Pint who finishes in 17th-place with a time of 18:23. Sophomore Will Nesbit had a 24th-place finish with a time of 19:15.
Jesup Boys Results:
17 Nathan Pint, 11 18:23
24 Will Nesbit, 10 19:15
30 Karsten Nuehring, 11 19:36
32 Ayden Gonzalez, 12 19:45
36 Tyler Nolan, 12 20:10
44 Jaxon Andreasen, 9 21:02
50 Vince O’Connor, 9 21:27
TEAM RESULTS:
1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 23
2 Solon 55
3 Washington 65
4 Muscatine 108
5 Jesup 139
6 Springville 183
7 Anamosa 217
8 Union La Porte City 223
9 Maquoketa 236
Jesup boys and girls ran in Oelwein on Tuesday. Look for those results in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.