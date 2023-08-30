Jesup XC Clare Wright 083023

Senior Clare Wright wins the girls cross country event in Anamosa. Wright is now ranked #2 in Class 2A.

 photo by Roger Johnson

ANAMOSA – Saturday, August 26, 2023: Senior Clare Wright out of the gate strong, winning her first cross country meet of the year, coming in at 19:46. With the win Wright jumps from unranked to No. 2-ranked in Class 2A. No. 5-ranked junior Mackenzie Wright finished in 3rd-place with a time of 20:19. Freshman Jordyn Bergman with a nice first varsity run, coming in at No. 9.

The J-Hawks girls’ team would finish in 3rd-place, running against mostly 3A and 4A schools.

Jesup Girls Results:

1 Clare Wright, 12 19:46

3 Mackenzie Wilson, 11 20:19

9 Jordyn Bergman, 9 21:53

40 Maia Forssberg, 9 25:21

45 Olivia Nesbit, 11 28:38

48 Karlie Schutte, 11 29:56

49 Laney Kohagen, 9 29:58

TEAM RESULTS:

1 Solon 55

2 Washington 82

3 Jesup 98

4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 104

5 Union La Porte City 112

6 Muscatine 120

7 Anamosa 192

8 Maquoketa 213

9 Waterloo West 263

The Jesup boys team finishes in 5th-place and the lead runner for the J-Hawks was junior Nathan Pint who finishes in 17th-place with a time of 18:23. Sophomore Will Nesbit had a 24th-place finish with a time of 19:15.

Jesup Boys Results:

17 Nathan Pint, 11 18:23

24 Will Nesbit, 10 19:15

30 Karsten Nuehring, 11 19:36

32 Ayden Gonzalez, 12 19:45

36 Tyler Nolan, 12 20:10

44 Jaxon Andreasen, 9 21:02

50 Vince O’Connor, 9 21:27

TEAM RESULTS:

1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 23

2 Solon 55

3 Washington 65

4 Muscatine 108

5 Jesup 139

6 Springville 183

7 Anamosa 217

8 Union La Porte City 223

9 Maquoketa 236

Jesup boys and girls ran in Oelwein on Tuesday. Look for those results in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.

