Sports Editor
GREENE – Friday, April 28, 2023: A good day for sophomore Kaitlyn Zelle as she finishes with three medalist honors at the North Butler Girls Invitational on Friday.
Zelle would win the 100-meter Dash (13.09), 200-meter Dash (28.16) and then cap it off with a win the 100-meter Hurdles (16.86).
Jesup girls would also have wins in the 800-meter Run and the 4x800-meter Relay. Junior Clare Wright would win the 800-meter Run (2:27.28) and the team of Peyton Bose, Sage Behn, Emma Bose, and Clare Wright would take home gold in the 4x800-meter Relay (11:02.95).
JESUP RESULTS:
DISCUS
4 Kohagen, Scout 11 94-09
SHOT PUT
12 Kohagen, Scout 11 27-05.50
800M SPRINT MEDLEY
9 Jesup 14.34 1) Truex, Ireland 2) Schutte, Karlie 3) Thorson, Camille 4) Wehrspann, Lydia
4X400M RELAY
2 Jesup 4:33.72 1) Bose, Emma 2) Bose, Peyton 3) Wright, Clare 4) Zelle, Kaitlyn
4X200M RELAY
4 Jesup 2:03.87 1) Truex, Ireland 2) Thorson, Camille 3) Behn, Sage 4) Wehrspann, Lydia
4X100M RELAY
7 Jesup 59.68 1) Behn, Sage 2) Thorson, Camille 3) Truex, Ireland 4) Wehrspann, Lydia
110M HURDLES
1 Zelle, Kaitlyn 10 16.86
10 Bose, Peyton 10 19.34
200M DASH
1 Zelle, Kaitlyn 10 28.16
5 Bose, Emma 9 29.39
100M DASH
1 Zelle, Kaitlyn 10 13.09
Women — Varsity — Team Rankings — 19 Events Scored
1) Saint Ansgar 140
2) Sumner-Fred 101
3) South Hardin 87
4) Jesup 74
5) North Butler 68.5
6) Turkey Valley 57
7) Tripoli 48
8) Rockford 44
9) Nashua-Plainfield 41
10) Janesville 39.5