Sports Editor

GREENE – Friday, April 28, 2023: A good day for sophomore Kaitlyn Zelle as she finishes with three medalist honors at the North Butler Girls Invitational on Friday.

Zelle would win the 100-meter Dash (13.09), 200-meter Dash (28.16) and then cap it off with a win the 100-meter Hurdles (16.86).

Jesup girls would also have wins in the 800-meter Run and the 4x800-meter Relay. Junior Clare Wright would win the 800-meter Run (2:27.28) and the team of Peyton Bose, Sage Behn, Emma Bose, and Clare Wright would take home gold in the 4x800-meter Relay (11:02.95).

JESUP RESULTS:

DISCUS

4 Kohagen, Scout 11 94-09

SHOT PUT

12 Kohagen, Scout 11 27-05.50

800M SPRINT MEDLEY

9 Jesup 14.34 1) Truex, Ireland 2) Schutte, Karlie 3) Thorson, Camille 4) Wehrspann, Lydia

4X400M RELAY

2 Jesup 4:33.72 1) Bose, Emma 2) Bose, Peyton 3) Wright, Clare 4) Zelle, Kaitlyn

4X200M RELAY

4 Jesup 2:03.87 1) Truex, Ireland 2) Thorson, Camille 3) Behn, Sage 4) Wehrspann, Lydia

4X100M RELAY

7 Jesup 59.68 1) Behn, Sage 2) Thorson, Camille 3) Truex, Ireland 4) Wehrspann, Lydia

110M HURDLES

1 Zelle, Kaitlyn 10 16.86

10 Bose, Peyton 10 19.34

200M DASH

1 Zelle, Kaitlyn 10 28.16

5 Bose, Emma 9 29.39

100M DASH

1 Zelle, Kaitlyn 10 13.09

Women — Varsity — Team Rankings — 19 Events Scored

1) Saint Ansgar 140

2) Sumner-Fred 101

3) South Hardin 87

4) Jesup 74

5) North Butler 68.5

6) Turkey Valley 57

7) Tripoli 48

8) Rockford 44

9) Nashua-Plainfield 41

10) Janesville 39.5

Tags