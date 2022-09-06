Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

EVANSTON Ill. — Jack R. Demuth, 75 years old of Chicago, Illinois, died surrounded by his family, Friday, August 26, 2022, at Evanston Hospital, Evanston, Illinois, following a lengthy cancer illness.

Public visitation was 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, Iowa, where there was a time for sharing and celebrating Jack’s life beginning at 6:30 p.m. Burial was 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 2 at the St. Athanasius Cemetery, Jesup, with military rites conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup. Casket Bearers were Denny Staebell, Jerry Thoma, Jack Naylor, John O’Malley, Jahsiah Demuth, Darryle Else, Brian Jerritt and Aaron Fischels. Memorials will be used to establish an art scholarship in Jack’s name. Online condolences may be placed at www.White-MtHope.com

