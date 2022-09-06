EVANSTON Ill. — Jack R. Demuth, 75 years old of Chicago, Illinois, died surrounded by his family, Friday, August 26, 2022, at Evanston Hospital, Evanston, Illinois, following a lengthy cancer illness.
Public visitation was 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, Iowa, where there was a time for sharing and celebrating Jack's life beginning at 6:30 p.m. Burial was 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 2 at the St. Athanasius Cemetery, Jesup, with military rites conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup. Casket Bearers were Denny Staebell, Jerry Thoma, Jack Naylor, John O'Malley, Jahsiah Demuth, Darryle Else, Brian Jerritt and Aaron Fischels. Memorials will be used to establish an art scholarship in Jack's name.
Jack was born October 28, 1946, in Waterloo, Iowa, son of Robert John “Bob” Demuth and Laura “Belle” Demuth and was raised by his grandparents, Leo and Viola Demuth on a farm outside of Jesup. He graduated from Don Bosco Catholic High School with the class of 1965. Jack attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, for a short time before entering the military and going to Vietnam. He was part of the U.S. Army 135th Assault Helicopter Company. He later attended Orange Coast College, in Costa Mesa, California, and earned an art degree. Jack also spent time at the New York Art Students League where he studied photography and built lifelong friendships. Jack married Patricia Brennan and the couple later divorced. On December 26, 2006, Jack was united in marriage to Jean Elizabeth Fujita in Maui, Hawaii, and they made their home in Chicago, Illinois.
Jack was a professional studio photographer for an educational publishing company and the photographer of award-winning children’s books, including City Horse and Joel: Growing up a Farm Man. Jack also spent time as one of the Chicago Cubs photographers.
Jack is survived by his wife, Jean Fujita of Chicago, IL; two sons, Daniel (Kelly) Demuth of Cave Junction, Oregon, Luke Demuth of Honesdale, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren; one sister, Jill (Darryle) Else of Jesup, Iowa; two nieces; and three nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leo & Viola Demuth; his parents, Bob & Belle Demuth.
