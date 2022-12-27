Independence – Jack T. Umhoefer, 78 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Jack was born on July 1, 1944, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of John Junior and Lucille Margaret (Norton) Umhoefer. He graduated from high school in Independence. During the Vietnam War he served in the U.S. Army. Mr. Umhoefer was a repair specialist at John Deere in Waterloo before retiring. He was known as a very detail-oriented worker. He was a member of the U.A. W. Local #838.