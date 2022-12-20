Independence — Jack T. Umhoefer, 78 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. He was born on July 1, 1944, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of John Junior and Lucille Margaret (Norton) Umhoefer.
Mr. Umhoefer’s body was cremated, and no services are planned at this time. His remains will be buried in Wilson Cemetery in Independence. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.