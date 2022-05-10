INDEPENDENCE – Jaden A. Johnson, 19, of Independence, Iowa died on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Friends may call from 5 to7 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence. A private Family Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Jaden Johnson’s memorial fund %Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home, 216 3rd Ave SE, Independence, IA 50644.
Jaden was born on November 13, 2002 in Sterling, Ill. The biological son of Calvin Boone and Samantha Schoenhaar. Jaden resided in Independence with his adoptive parents Doug and Ashly Johnson. Jaden attended and graduated from Midland Park High School 2019. Jaden had plans to attend college. His dream was to follow in his adoptive dad’s footsteps and become a software engineer, sadly that did not occur. Jaden had multiple struggles in his short life but he lived his life to the fullest.
He is survived by his biological mother Samantha Schoenhaar, Savannah, Ill.; his adoptive parents: Doug and Ashley Johnson, Independence; and his siblings: Miranda, Mya, and Jay Benhart, and Austin and Keegan Johnson; his grandparents; nephew; multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his biological father, Calvin Boone.
The Reiff Family Center is assisting the Family with arrangements.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.