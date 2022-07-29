Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

James “Jim” “Jimmy” B. Beatty, 71, of Independence, IA, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Unity Point – St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Jim was born on September 12, 1950, in Independence, IA, the son of Robert J. and Sharon L. (Doan) Beatty. In 1968, he graduated from Independence High School and received the Charles B. Andrew Award for his outstanding performance within the building trades program. After high school, Jim went on to serve proudly in the United States Navy during the time of the Vietnam War. He returned to the Independence area and worked for Mod Comp Homes in Independence, constructing prefabricated homes.

Tags

Trending Food Videos