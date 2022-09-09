ELMHURST, Ill. – James Lee Connolly of Elmhurst, Ill., passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at British Homes Rehabilitation Center, Brookfield, Ill., of a lengthy illness — Bulbar ALS.
Jim was born September 1, 1938 in Independence, Iowa, the son of Hugh and Mariee Connolly. He grew up on a farm near Winthrop, Iowa and attended the Winthrop Consolidated Schools, graduating in 1956. Jim married Francine Pearlman. One son, Joe, was born to this union. They later divorced.
Jim worked on the family farm growing up. He spent some time in California working at numerous jobs including Disneyland. He enlisted in the Navy where he was a corpsman serving as a medic. After getting out of the Navy, he worked at the Sunbeam Corporation in Oakbrook, Illinois, and lived in the house he bought in Elmhurst, Illinois for nearly 55 years. Jim retired from La Grange Hospital-AdventHealth La Grange at the age of 75 after 41 years of employment as an ER tech.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Ann Quint; and two brothers: John Connolly and Ray Connolly.
He is survived by his son Joe Connolly and his wife Amy Blum of Chicago, Ill.; a sister, Babe Connolly Ramsey of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; numerous nieces, nephews and friends including a special friend, Boots Willett of Jesup, Iowa.
A graveside service will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery at Winthrop on Saturday, September 17 at 1 p.m. A celebration of Jim’s life will follow at St Patrick’s Parish Center in Winthrop.