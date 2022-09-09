Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

ELMHURST, Ill. – James Lee Connolly of Elmhurst, Ill., passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at British Homes Rehabilitation Center, Brookfield, Ill., of a lengthy illness — Bulbar ALS.

Jim was born September 1, 1938 in Independence, Iowa, the son of Hugh and Mariee Connolly. He grew up on a farm near Winthrop, Iowa and attended the Winthrop Consolidated Schools, graduating in 1956. Jim married Francine Pearlman. One son, Joe, was born to this union. They later divorced.

Tags

Trending Food Videos