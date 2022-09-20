Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

VINTON — James Owen Fuller, 85 of Brandon passed away September 16, 2022, at Virginia Gay Annex in Vinton with complications from a motor vehicle accident.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton, with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Interment with military rites will be held at Cedar Crest Cemetery on Carter Avenue, East of Jesup at 1:30 PM Wednesday. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM Tuesday also at the church.

