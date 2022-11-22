Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OELWEIN – Paul Schmitz at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes in Oelwein is announcing the start of the planning for a new funeral home facility on Highway 150 on the south edge of Oelwein. This facility will serve Oelwein and the surrounding areas. The plan is for the building to be ground level and it will serve as the main office for the funeral home business. The current Oelwein location to remain open for visitations and funerals after the new facility is operational.

The new facility will be built on 22 acres of farm ground to the north of Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. The site will allow for adequate room for funeral facilities, parking and expansion of the cemetery. The new facility will include space for visitations, funerals, memorial services, receptions and funeral dinners. There will also be a monument display for their 20-year-old monument business on the property. These facilities will provide the convenience to the families that we serve of having everything in one place: the visitation, funeral, cemetery and reception.

