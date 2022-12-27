Janet A. Pech, 84, of Winthrop, Iowa, died peacefully on Friday morning, December 23, 2022, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence. Born Janet Ann Grapes on February 21, 1938, in Strawberry Point, Iowa, the daughter of Eldon & Beulah (Starr) Grapes. She was united in marriage to Billy Dean Pech in 1956.
Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 30, 2022, at Grace United Methodist Church, Lamont, with Pastor Lisa Schroeder officiating. Visitation: 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. Friday at the church. Interment: Madison Cemetery, rural Aurora, Iowa. A Memorial Fund has been established for Camp Courageous. Condolences may be directed to 3164 150th Street, Lamont, Iowa 50650.