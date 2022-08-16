CREIGHTON, NEB — Janice Cashen, 71, of Creighton, Nebraska, and formerly of Independence, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 12, 2022, at the Creighton Care Center in Creighton, Nebraska. Services are pending with Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes of Winthrop & Lamont.
