INDEPENDENCE- Janice E. Marckmann, 73, of Independence, IA died Thursday, November 25, 2021, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Janice was born on June 6, 1948, in Creston, IA, the daughter of Henry O. and Velma E. (Burg) Marckmann. She was raised on her family farm outside of Greenfield, IA.
In 1966, she graduated from the Greenfield High School and went to North Western Missouri, and graduated with a bachelor’s of science degree in Education in 1970. Janice taught for several years in Missouri and South Carolina. While working in South Carolina she attended the University of South Carolina and received a Master’s Degree in Education in 1976. In 1977 she took a position at the Adolescent School at the Mental Health Institute in Independence. There she became the Head Educator and led the program for many years. She retired in 2010.
In 2018, Janice became a published author, fulfilling a lifelong dream. “Sovereign: A Peaceful Journey” is a novel she spent several years writing and editing.
Janice is survived by her brother Darold (Sandra) Marckmann, Dallas, TX, two nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Velma Marckmann.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Hope Wesleyan Church in Independence. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until 11 AM at the Church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Independence Library, Independence Food Pantry, or Cedar Valley Hospice.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.