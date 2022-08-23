CREIGHTON, NEB. — Janice Cashen, 71, of Creighton, Nebraska, and formerly of Independence, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 12, 2022, at the Creighton Care Center in Creighton, Nebraska.
Graveside Service: 11:00 A.M. September 2, 2022, at St. Albert Cemetery, rural Dundee, Iowa. Final Resting Place: St. Albert Cemetery, rural Dundee, Iowa. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes of Winthrop & Lamont are assisting the family Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Janice Jane Peck was born on June 4, 1951, in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Jerry Donald & Rose Armanda (Schoultz) Peck. She received her education in the Oelwein schools. Janice was united in marriage to Ronald Joseph Cashen in December of 1972. They lived in Independence for many years. After the death of Ron, Janice moved to Creighton, Nebraska to be near her sister.
Janice is survived by 2 Sisters: Faye (Gary) Macke of Creighton, Nebraska & Lu (Dale) Ross of Jerome, Idaho; 2 Brothers-in-law: Rick (Deb) Cashen of Las Vegas, Nevada & Robert (Marissa) Cashen of Independence; Sister-in-law: Jean Garibay of Cedar Rapids; 8 Nieces; 6 Nephews; 18 Great Nieces & Nephews, many Cousins and other relatives and friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Ronald on April 3, 2018, brother: Timothy Peck; sister: Joice Peck; nephews: Dustin Dingman, Wayne Jolliffe and Justin Garibay.