INDEPENDENCE – As a country, we have faced unimaginable challenges in the past year, including the Red Cross. The dangerously low blood supply means patient care is being affected right now. The American Red Cross is inviting you to start the New Year by giving back and helping to save lives by donating blood.
Donating blood products is essential to community health and the need for blood products is constant. The Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. All Red Cross staff, volunteers and donors will be required to wear a mask or face covering regardless of vaccination status. Donors may still donate after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Knowing the name of the manufacturer is important in determining blood donation eligibility.
We are asking that blood donors schedule an appointment before they go to the blood drive in order to help manage the flow of donors appropriately in support of social distancing. This has worked very well as our devoted donors help to keep everyone safe. This allows us to regulate the number of people present at one time. Walk-in donors without an appointment may not be able to be accommodated. A donor can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Blood Donor App or calling Vicki 319-334-6520. You can save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass! For more information on Rapid Pass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.
The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive on Monday, January 17 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Independence. Our dedicated blood donors are the best witnesses to show humanity that they are able and willing to roll up a sleeve to help those in need. Please donate if you are able.