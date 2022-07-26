Jeffrey C. “Jeff” Prentice, 62, of Independence, IA, died peacefully after a short illness, Friday, July 15, 2022, at UnityPoint — Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, IA.
Public visitation was Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at White Funeral Home, Independence. Private memorial services were held Wednesday, July 20, 2022, with Pastor Greg DeBoer officiating. Burial was at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence. Urn Bearers were Tyler Elson, Jared Elson, Tanner Myers, Dylan Prentice, Joshua Prentice, Aaron Aldrich, Tara Jones, Leah Martinson, Crystal Nielsen and Lauren Aldrich. Memorials may be directed to Special Olympics of Iowa or Camp Courageous. Condolences may be placed at www.White-MtHope.com.
Jeffrey Carl Prentice was born, November 17, 1959, in Great Lakes, Ill., the son of Charles Milton Prentice, Sr. and Joyce Ann (Cornwell) Prentice. He graduated from the River Hills School in Cedar Falls, IA. Following graduation, Jeff worked at Key VII and Goodwill Industries. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Joyce Prentice of Independence, IA; his siblings, Charles (Blanche) Prentice, Jr. of Independence, IA; Vanessa (Jeff) Myers of Broken Arrow, OK, Berta (Mike) Aldrich of Chester Springs, PA, Dale Pint of Waterloo, IA; brother-in-law, Dan (Dawn) Martinson of Independence, IA; Godparents, Bob and Marilyn Hertzberg of Independence, IA; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jeff is preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Charles Milton Prentice, Sr.; and one sister, Valerie Martinson.
White Funeral Home, Independence, oversaw arrangements.