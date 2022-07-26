Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Jeffrey C. “Jeff” Prentice, 62, of Independence, IA, died peacefully after a short illness, Friday, July 15, 2022, at UnityPoint — Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, IA.

Public visitation was Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at White Funeral Home, Independence. Private memorial services were held Wednesday, July 20, 2022, with Pastor Greg DeBoer officiating. Burial was at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence. Urn Bearers were Tyler Elson, Jared Elson, Tanner Myers, Dylan Prentice, Joshua Prentice, Aaron Aldrich, Tara Jones, Leah Martinson, Crystal Nielsen and Lauren Aldrich. Memorials may be directed to Special Olympics of Iowa or Camp Courageous. Condolences may be placed at www.White-MtHope.com.

Tags

Trending Food Videos