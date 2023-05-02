UPATOI, Ga. – Jeffrey Dean Dillon, 54, of Upatoi, Georgia, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Jeff was born on July 19, 1968 to Richard and JoAnn Dillon in Rowley, Iowa. He graduated from Independence High School in 1987. In 1989, he married his high school sweetheart, Jodi Barske. They went on to have two children, Alissa and Alison.
Jeff served in the U.S. Army for 20 years. He was a decorated soldier in the United States Special Operations Command serving in the 75th Ranger Regiment 3rd Battalion. He served in the Gulf War in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm; Operation Iraqi Freedom; and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He held a deep affinity for his time as a Ranger. Although he rarely spoke of his service in the Ranger Battalion, he quickly spoke about his treasured memories of his fallen and current Ranger brothers.
Jeff was a member of the Wingmen Motorcycle club for over 20 years. He had many cherished friends in the club that shared his love of riding and of motorcycles.
Jeff retired from the Army in 2008. He enjoyed spending time with his family and beloved dogs and working on motorcycles. His greatest joy in recent years was becoming an adoring grandpa to Asa (3) and Brooks (1) Jordan.
Jeff is survived by his wife Jodi; his daughters, Alissa (James) Jordan, and Alison (Jonathan) Cooley; grandsons, Asa and Brooks Jordan; parents Richard and JoAnn Dillon; and sisters Michele (Tony) Tabares and Kristine Dillon.
McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, Columbus, Ga. is assisting the family.