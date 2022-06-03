Jennifer Ann (Chesmore) Lynn, 50, of Liberty, MO, passed peacefully at home on June 1, 2022, with family at her side.
Jennifer was born October 10, 1971, in Independence, Iowa, the youngest of four children of Curtis and Nancy. She grew up in Independence and graduated from high school there. She later received her Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from the University of Northern Iowa.
Jen was united in marriage to Gary Lee Lynn on May 30, 1998, in Independence, and they became Liberty, MO residents. They are blessed with two sons, Ryan and Jacob.
Jen’s career in Social Work included two years at Hillcrest Ministries in Liberty and 17 years at Liberty Hospital. She was a lifelong Catholic and a member of St. James parish in Liberty.
Her parents, Curtis Chesmore and Nancy (Keenan) Spence preceded her in death. Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Gary; sons, Ryan Lynn and Jacob Lynn; siblings, Rachel Chesmore, Marsha Chesmore (Billy Banks) and Scott Chesmore (Amy); step-father, Rod Spence; step-mother, Shirley Chesmore; niece and nephews, Jessica Conklin (her husband Charles and their daughters Kaylynn and Madison), Clayton Chesmore and Cole Smith; as well as other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Wednesday, June 8, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 North State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:00 am Thursday, June 9, at St. James Catholic Church, 309 South Stewart Road, Liberty, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Fight Dirty Foundation (helping families and patients battling cancer), 2413 SW Rustic Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082 (PayPal and Venmo — fight dirty18). You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.