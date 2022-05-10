WINTHROP – Jennifer L. Kolthoff, 44, of Winthrop, Iowa died Friday, May 6, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12 in the Community Room at the Reiff Family Center in Independence. A private family Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Jennifer was born on February 20, 1978, in Independence, the daughter of David and Nancy (Alessio) Sherrets. She was a 1996 graduate of the Independence High School and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration from Kaplan University in 2013. She married Jeffrey Kolthoff on June 21, 2005; the couple later divorced. She was employed as a Pharmacy Tech at Hartig in Independence, VGM in Waterloo, and with Wieland Labs in Cedar Rapids.
She is survived by two children: Riley Kolthoff of Rapid City, S.D., and Raelynn Kolthoff of Marion; her parents: Nancy Alessio, Independence, and David Sherrets, Independence; a sister Bridget (James) Joyce, Walker; a brother, Matt (Emily) Sherrets, Quasqueton; and a significant friend; Brent Decker, Winthrop.
The Reiff Family Center ~ Funeral Home of Independence, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.
