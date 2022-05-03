WINTHROP – Jerald “Jerry” J. Naber was born on February 7, 1955, in Manchester, Iowa the son of William G. and Kathleen A. (Steffen) Naber. He passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at his home in Winthrop.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop, with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Inurnment will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Winthrop. A visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Winthrop. A Parish Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Jerry was raised on the family farm in rural Winthrop where he learned how to have a good work ethic. In 1973, he graduated from the East Buchanan High School in Winthrop.
On August 27, 1994, Jerry married Deanna Rose Ryan at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop. They made their home together in Winthrop and raised two sons together. Jerry went on to work for many years at Triangle Plastics and Iowa Ham later known as Tyson Foods in Independence. Due to his health, Jerry had to stop working in 2018.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Deanna “Dee” Ryan-Naber, Winthrop; his two sons, Jeremy Ryan, Winthrop and Michael (Megan Lyness) Naber, Rowley; a grandson; a sister, Mary Kay Naber, Boone; three brothers: Craig (Deb) Naber, Winthrop, Bret (Kathie) Naber, Hiawatha, and William “Bill” (Tammy) Naber, Quasqueton; mother-in-law, Marjorie Ryan; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Kathleen Naber; and father-in-law, Carl “Dudy” Ryan.
