INDEPENDENCE – Jeremy Jay Krueger, 51 of Independence, IA died Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Jeremy was born on April 6, 1971, in West Union, Iowa the son of Larry L and Karen E. (Osmundson) Krueger. He graduated with the class of 1989 from the Independence High School, Independence, IA. Following his graduation, he attended Kirkwood Community College completing his education from Iowa State University with a degree in Agriculture Studies. Following his education Jeremy began farming in Buchanan County, as well as working with Pries Manufacturing in Independence, IA.
On September 19, 1998, Jeremy was united into marriage to Nicole L. Briggman. The couple later divorced.
Jeremy enjoyed deer hunting, boating and water skiing, four wheeling and just hanging out with the kids along the creek.
He is survived by two daughters: Cora Krueger of North Liberty, IA, and Grace Krueger of Cedar Falls, IA. His mother and stepfather; Karen and Nyal Dage of Independence, IA, A sister; Jennifer (Jeff) Johnson, Ankeny, IA, a brother; Jason (Krista) Krueger, Brandon, IA. Three Stepsisters & Brothers: Amy Jo (Dave) Cooper, Cedar Rapids, IA, Brett Dage, Brandon, and Tara (Dave) Mohlis, Independence, IA. Eight nieces and nephews; Krista & Jason Kruger, Cole and Izak Krueger, Jeff & Jennifer Johnson, Kyle, Reilly, Derek, and Ryan Johnson.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his father Larry Krueger, and grandparents; Loren & LaVonne Osmundson, Kyle & Helen Krueger, Lloyd & Ruth Dage.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday at the First Methodist Church, Independence, IA with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Private interment services will be held at later date. Friends may call from 3 to 7 PM Monday at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA, and from 9 AM till services Tuesday at the church.