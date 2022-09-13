Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Jeremy Jay Krueger, 51 of Independence, IA died Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Jeremy was born on April 6, 1971, in West Union, Iowa the son of Larry L and Karen E. (Osmundson) Krueger. He graduated with the class of 1989 from the Independence High School, Independence, IA. Following his graduation, he attended Kirkwood Community College completing his education from Iowa State University with a degree in Agriculture Studies. Following his education Jeremy began farming in Buchanan County, as well as working with Pries Manufacturing in Independence, IA.

