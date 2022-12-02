Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – Jerry Lynn Bjorheim, 73, peacefully left our world on November 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup. Burial will be at Cedar Crest Cemetery. Visitation was 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family.

