JESUP – Each year American Legion Posts sponsor a Iowa Fifth Grade Flag Essay Contest. The purpose of contest is to develop a deeper knowledge and appreciation for the United States Flag on the part of Elementary Aged Students. Additional objectives include the ability to gain knowledge of flag etiquette and respect for the flag.
Essays must be completed solely by the students. Each post will select a winner which is forwarded to the American Legion District and the winner from that District is forwarded to American Legion of Iowa for final judging. First, second, and third place winners will receive prizes of $500, $300, and $200, respectively, presented at the annual conference. Jesup American Legion Pump-Scheer Post 342 is proud of the student efforts and in addition to medals provides monetary awards for first place and honorable mention essays. 5th grade teachers at Jesup public and St. Athanasius schools strongly encourage student participation and their students won the Iowa state first place awards in the 2021 and 2022 contests.
For the 2023 contest, Jesup Pump-Scheer Post 342 has selected the Essay written by Ethan Bovy (Jesup Public School) as first place winner. Ethan’s parents Travis and Dorthea Bovy shared praise for their sons’ effort. Honorable Mention Essays selected by the Jesup Post went to students from St. Athanasius — Gracelyn Vogel, and Jesup Public School — Makenzie Knudsen, Keaton Lysne, Kaden Pint and Ally Wyborney.
This is the winning Essay by Ethan Bovy
Why do you think our flag is important to our country? I think it’s important because it symbolizes strength, freedom, and protection while also having a deep history.
Strength is important because it helps us win wars and fight for our country and the people who live in it. The next thing that is important is freedom. Freedom is important because we should be able to do what we want. The third thing that’s important is our country’s protection. If we didn’t have any protection, we could be invaded by other countries and our country might fall apart.
Another thing that is important are the colors meanings. Red symbolizes strength and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence, and blue symbolizes vigilance, perseverance and justice. We also have to handle or burn the flag properly. When you show the flag you are supposed to always have it in good condition when it’s being hung up so it shows its true meaning, and it must be illuminated in the dark. With that rule also goes that you are only supposed to show the flag from sunrise to sunset. One more thing you need to do is always take the flag in your house when there’s bad weather such as rain, thunderstorms, and high winds.
The last thing that is important is what the stars mean, what the stripes mean, and how many variations it’s gone through. The stars of the flag represent how many states there are, which since there are 50 states that means there are 50 stars. The stripes represent the 13 original colonies. There have also been 26 official changes in the flag.
I am proud of how far we’ve come and I am proud to be a part of my country.