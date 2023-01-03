Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

2023 Jesup Essay Winners

Pictured are (from left) Ally Wyborney, Keaton Lysne, Ethan Bovy, Makenzie Knudsen, Kaden Pint with Post Commander John Crawford (back) and Post Adjutant Fritz Kies.

JESUP – Each year American Legion Posts sponsor a Iowa Fifth Grade Flag Essay Contest. The purpose of contest is to develop a deeper knowledge and appreciation for the United States Flag on the part of Elementary Aged Students. Additional objectives include the ability to gain knowledge of flag etiquette and respect for the flag.

