DENVER – The Jesup J-Hawks would finish 5th and the Independence Mustangs would be right behind them in 6th, as both boys track teams competed in the Denver Boys Track Meet on April 21.
Noted Champions include Carson Lienau in the Discus (170.00) and the Shot Put (57-02.25). Jesup 1600-Distance Medley team with a 3:40.81 was also champion.
2nd-Place finishes include Jesup 4x800 Meter Relay team (8:50.67, Mustangs Jake Sidles in the Shot Put (49-10.00), Jesup’s Noah Sheridan in the 110 Meter Hurdles (14.93), and Indee’s Keegan Schmitt in the 400 Meter Dash (52.67).