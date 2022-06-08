DIKE – Friday, June 3, 2022: Class 2A, No. 8-ranked Jesup J-Hawks traveled to Dike-New Hartford on Friday night for a NICL battle. Dike-NH comes into the game undefeated, but not ranked, according to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. The Wolverines would stay unbeaten, knocking off the ranked J-Hawks 10-3.
The defense was not stellar for the J-Hawks, extending innings and giving the Wolverines second chances. 5 errors led to 4 unearned runs for Dike-NH. This was just an off day for Jesup pitching with 7 walks by J-Hawks pitchers.
At the plate, Jesup had 9 hits and opportunities at times, but only 3 runs to show for it.
Senior Brody Clark-Hurlbert had 2 of the 9 hits, going 2 for 4 with an RBI. Carson Lienau continues to have a nice senior campaign, going 2 for 4, including a double, with an RBI and scoring once. Senior Nate Cagley had a double.
AB R H RBI BB SB
B. Dahl, JR-RF 4 1 1 0 0 1
J. Miller, SO-SS 4 0 0 0 0 0
N. Cagley, SR-3B 4 1 1 0 0 0
B. Clark-Hurlbert 4 0 2 0 0 1
C. Schissel, SO-2B 4 0 1 0 0 0
C. Lienau, SR-1B 4 1 2 1 0 0
P. McHone, SR-CF 3 0 1 0 0 0
K. Bucknell, SO-C 3 0 1 0 0 0
C. Bucknell, SR-P 2 0 0 0 HBP 0
JESUP – Monday, June 6, 2022: Class 2A, No. 10-ranked Cascade (6-1) were in town for an out-of-conference matchup of ranked teams. Jesup would come away with a 3-0 win.
Hits were few and far between for both teams, but 2 runs in the first inning and 1 in the 2nd would be enough for superb J-Hawk pitching, as senior Nate Cagley and sophomore Jack Miller would combine for a 4-hit shutout, both striking out 4 batters. Senor Cole Bucknell was also part of this shutout, going 1 inning and giving up no hits and striking out 1. Cagley would get the win and lower his ERA to 1.71. Miller would also lower his team leading ERA to 0.38.
Senior Brody Clark-Hurlbert was 3 for 3.
B. Dahl, Jr-RF 1 for 3, RBI
J. Miller, So-SS 0 for 3, run
N. Cagley, Sr-P 0 for 2, HBP, run, SO
B. Clark-Hurlbert 3 for 3
C. Schissel, So-3B 0 for 3, RBI, SO
C. Lienau, Sr-1B 1 for 3, RBI, SO
P. McHone, Sr-CF 0 for 3, SO
K. Bucknell, So-C 0 for 2, run
C. Bucknell, Sr-DH 0 for 3, SO
The J-Hawks are now 6-2 on the season and were at Grundy Center (4-1) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper. The boys will be back on the road on Thursday when they travel to Wapsie Valley (6-7).
