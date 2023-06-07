JESUP – Friday, June 2, 2023: It was just one of those games where nothing is going right. Four errors for the J-Hawks and the pitching were not on task as the Dike-New Hartford Wolverines (5-3) blasted the J-Hawks 12-2.
On a positive note, sophomore Ryan Treptow came on in relief and went 2 innings without giving up a hit or a run. Freshman Tyce Larson takes the loss.
Offensively, junior Cale Schissel went 2 for 2 and senior Brevin Dahl added 2 hits of his own.
BOX SCORE: Jack Miller 0-3, Cale Schissel 2-2 RUN BB, Ayden Bergman 0-0, Brevin Dahl 2-3 RUN ROE, Kile Bucknell 0-3, Tyce Larson 1-3 RBI, Nic Moore 0-2, Landon Vogel 0-2, Ryan Treptow 0-2, Ryan Durham 1-2
CASCADE – Monday, June 5, 2023: The J-Hawks traveled down to Class 2A, No. 7-ranked Cascade (8-1) on Monday and came away with a big non-conference win over a very good Cougars team.
The J-Hawks scored 7 runs in the first two innings and were coasting into the 7th inning with a 9-3 lead. Cascade would score 4 runs to make it interesting, but Jesup holds on for the 9-7 win.
Senior Brevin Dahl got the start on the mound for the J-Hawks and went 2.2 innings allowing just 2 hits and 1 run (none earned). Dahl struck out 5 and walked 4 to get the win. Dahl is 2-0 on the season.
Junior Cale Schissel led the J-Hawks offense with 2 hits and junior Kile Bucknell drove in a run with 2 hits of his own. Sophomore Ryan Treptow went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI.
BOX SCORE: Brevin Dahl 1-3 3RUNS 2BB HBP, Cale Schissel 2-4 BB, Jack Miller 0-3 3RUNS 3BB, Kile Bucknell 2-3 2RUNS RBI BB, Tyce Larson 1-4 RUN RBI ROE, Ryan Treptow 2-3 3RBI BB, Landon Vogel 1-4 RBI, Ryan Durham 0-4, Nic Moore 0-3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 3 4 0 0 0 2 0 9
Cascade 0 1 0 0 1 1 4 7
Jesup moves to 4-4 on the season and hosted Grundy Center (5-1) on Tuesday night. On Thursday the boys will be home for Wapsie Valley (7-6). Look for both these games in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.