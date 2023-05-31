JESUP – Friday, May 26, 2023: Free passes were the story in this game where the J-Hawks pitching staff would gift 8 walks in the contest. Along with 4 errors and the J-Hawks lose a close 3-1 ballgame.
Sophomore Landen Vogel got the start on the mound for the J-Hawks and went 3 innings giving up just one hit and 1 run (none earned). Vogel struck out 2 and walked just 2. He is 0-1 on the season but is yet to surrender an earned run.
Offensively, the J-Hawks only had 3 hits in the game and walked 5 times. Junior Jack Miller collected 2 hits including a triple. Vogel had a double.
BOX SCORE: Brevin Dahl 0-4 ROE, Cale Schissel 0-4, Jack Miller 2-2 3B BB, Kile Bucknell 0-2 BB, Tyce Larson 0-3, Ryan Treptow 0-2 RUN BB, Landon Vogel 1-2 2B BB, Ryan Durham 0-3, Nic Moore 0-2 BB.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
A-P 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 3
Jesup 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
The J-Hawks are now 2-1 on the season and were at Wapsie Valley (5-3) on Tuesday night for a doubleheader.