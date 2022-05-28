JESUP – Thursday, May 26, 2022: The J-Hawks baseball team opened their 2022 season with a home game against Oelwein for a NICL Conference matchup.
The J-Hawks would ride the pitching of senior Nate Cagley, who scattered four hits over 7 innings, striking out 11 Huskies. Senior Carson Lienau had 2 doubles for the J-Hawks.
Parker McHone, SR-CF: 1 for 3 RUN RBI 2B
Brody Clark-Hurlbert, SR-LF: 2 for 3 RUN RBI SB
Carson Lienau, SR-1B: 2 for 3 2B(2) 2RBI
Jack Miller, SO-SS: 1 for 2 RUN 2RBI SB
Kile Bucknell, SO-C: 1 for 3 RUN
Cale Schissel, SO-3B: 1 for 3, 3B RBI
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 3 0 4 0 0 1 0 8
Oelwein 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The boys were on the road, traveling to Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday night. Look for this game in Wednesday’s paper. On Tuesday the J-Hawks will be back at home for a double-header against Wapsie Valley (1-2).
