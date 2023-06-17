JESUP – Wednesday, June 14, 2023: the Jesup J-Hawks baseball team were at home on Wednesday night hosting the MFL MarMac Bulldogs (10-5).
The J-Hawks jumped on the back of junior pitcher Jack Miller who would get the win in a 7-0 shutout performance. Miller went the distance, striking out 14 batters along the way en route to an impressive 3 hit shutout.
The J-Hawks would score 4 runs in the first inning, adding 3 more in the second and that is all they would need in their 11-hit game. Senior two-bagger Ryan Durham went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI, while junior backstop Kile Bucknell added 2 hits and a run batted in. Sophomore left fielder Ryan Treptow with a nice 2 hit performance and drove in a run. Eighth-grader Parker Masteller was 2 for 3 knocking in a run.
BOX SCORE:Brevin Dahl 1-4 RUN 2B, Cale Schissel 0-4, Jack Miller 1-3 RUN SB, Kile Bucknell 2-3 2RUNS RBI SB, Tyce Larson 1-1 2RUNS 2BB SB CS, Ryan Treptow 2-3 RUN RBI, Landon Vogel 0-0, Parker Masteller 2-3 RBI, Ryan Durham 2-3 2RBI, Nic Moore 0-3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
MFL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jesup 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 7
The J-Hawks move to 8-6 on the season and were home on Friday night hosting the Hudson Pirates (11-6). They will be at Sumner-Fredericksburg (11-3) on Monday in a pivotal conference double header.