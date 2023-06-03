FAIRBANK – Tuesday, May 30, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks baseball team traveled to Wapsie Valley to take on the Warriors (6-4) in a NICL Conference doubleheader.
The J-Hawks lost in extra innings in the first game but battle back in the second game to win and split the two games.
In game 1, the J-Hawks held a 4-0 lead after four innings, but the Warriors scored one run in the 5th and 3 more in the 6th to tie this up and send it to extras. Wapsie Valley pushed across a run in the bottom of the 8th inning to win 5-4.
Senior Brevin Dahl was on the mound for the J-Hawks and pitched well, going 5 innings before running into some trouble in the 6th. Dahl gave up just 2 hits and surrendered four runs (3 earned), striking out 3 batters and walking 3 (1 hit batter). Junior Jack Miller came on in relief in the sixth and ended up on the losing end of the game after giving up a run in the eighth. Miller struck out 2 and gave up just 2 hits.
On the offensive end, the J-Hawks had just 3 hits. Miller, freshman Tyce Larson, and Dahl each had a single. Miller knocked in 2 runs and Larson had 1 RBI.
BOX SCORE: Brevin Dahl 1-3 RUN BB, Cale Schissel 0-3 RUN BB SB, Jack Miller 1-3 RUN 2RBI SB, Kile Bucknell 0-4 RUN ROE, Tyce Larson 1-3 RBI HBP 3SB, Nic Moore 0-3 HBP ROE 2SB, Landon Vogel 0-3 BB SB, Ryan Treptow 0-4 ROE, Ryan Durham 0-3, Ayden Bergman SB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 T
Jesup 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 4
WV 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 1 5
In game 2, Jack Miller was back on the mound for the J-Hawks and inflicted a little revenge from the first game. Miller went 4 and 2/3 strong innings, giving up zero hits and striking out 8. His 80 pitches in the game forced him to exit and freshman Tyce Larson came on and got his second save of the season, going 2 and 1/3 innings allowing just 1 hit. Miller is now 2-1 on the season.
Offensively, Dahl knocked in 2 runs on two hits and Miller hit a 3-run homer to cap off a 5-0 win.
BOX SCORE: Jack Miller 1-4 RUN HR 3RBI, Cale Schissel 0-4 RUN SB, Brevin Dahl 2-4 2RBI, Kile Bucknell 1-2 2B 2HBP, Tyce Larson 1-3 HBP 2SB, Ni Moore 0-3, Landon Vogel 0-3 SB, Ryan Treptow 1-2 2RUNS BB 2SB, Ryan Durham 0-1 BB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 5
WV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
HAMPTON – Thursday, June 1, 2023: On Thursday the boys traveled to Hampton-Dumont-Cal (2-6) for a single non-conference game. Jesup would score only 2 runs and lose to the Bulldogs 5-2
No stats were available come press time.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 2 3 0 0 0 0 2
Hampton 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 5
The J-Hawks move to 3-3 on the season and were home on Friday night to face NICL Conference foe Dike-New Hartford (4-3). On Monday the boys will travel to Cascade (8-1). Look for both these matchups in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.