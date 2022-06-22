Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup baseball Jack Miller 062222

Sophomore Jack Miller homered in both games of a double-header against Sumner-Fred

 Photo by Roger Johnson

JESUP – Monday, June 20, 2022: A big first inning led to 9 J-Hawks runs and the Jesup baseball team never looked back, winning both games by the scores of 13-3 and 10-0.

In game 1 the 9 run first inning was sparked by a homerun to left field off the bat of sophomore Jack Miller, who had a couple hits in the contest, going 2 for 5.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Sumner-Fred 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 4

Jesup 9 1 1 2 0 0 0 13

Senior Nate Cagley went the distance for the J-Hawks, surrendering just 4 runs (2 earned) on 9 hits, striking out 7 batters.

Cagley was also stellar at the plate, going 3 for 4 in game one, knocking in 3 runs. Senior Carson Lienau had 2 hits in 5 at-bats.

Brevin Dahl, Jr-RF 1 for 4, 2RUNS, double, RBI, BB, ROE, SB

Brody Clark-Hurlbert-Sr-LF 2 for 3, 2RUNS, double, 2RBI, BB, HBP, 3SB

Nate Cagley, Sr-P 3 for 4, 3RBI

Jack Miller, So-SS 2 for 5, RUN, HR, 2RBI

Carson Lienau, Sr-1B 2 for 5, 2RUNS,

Cale Schissel, So-3B 1 for 4, RUN, SB

Parker McHone, Sr-CF 1 for 4, 2RUNS, RBI, ROE, SB

Kile Bucknell, So-C 1 for 2, RUN, 2RBI, SF, BB

Cole Bucknell, Sr-DH 1 for 2, 2RUNS, RBI, BB, HBP

Carter Even, Sr-CR SB

In game 2, the J-Hawks added 4 in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to a 10-0 win.

1 2 3 4 5 T

Sumner-Fred 0 0 0 0 0 0

Jesup 4 1 0 3 2 10

Sophomore Jack Miller was on the mound for the J-Hawks and pitched a game shortened 1-hitter, striking out 7 batters along the way. Miller also hit his 2nd homerun of the night.

The J-Hawks pounded out 13 hits including 2 from Dahl, Clark-Hurlbert, Miller, Lienau, and McHone.

Brevin Dahl 2 for 3, 3RUNS, 2doubles, BB, SB

Brody Clark-Hurlbert 2 for 3, 2RUNS, BB, ROE, 2SB

Nate Cagley 1 for 2, 3RBI, 2SF, SB

Jack Miller 2 for 3, 2RUNS, double, HR, 3RBI, BB

Carson Lienau 2 for 4, RUN, double, 2RBI,

Cale Schissel 1 for 3, RUN, RBI, ROE, SB

Parker McHone 2 for 2, BB

Kile Bucknell 1 for 3, RBI

Cole Bucknell 0 for 2, RUN, HBP

Jesup moves to 11-5 on the season and on Tuesday the boys traveled to East Marshall (5-12). Look for this game in Saturday’s paper.

