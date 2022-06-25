LE GRAND – Tuesday, June 21, 2022: The Jesup baseball team won their 6th straight game on Tuesday night when they traveled to East Marshall (6-13). Jesup would ride a big 1st and 2nd inning and move to 12-5 on the season with a 12-2 win.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 5 4 0 3 0 0 0 12
East Marshall 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Senior Parker McHone hit his first career homerun and drove in 2 runs leading the J-Hawks on a 12-hit barrage.
Sophomore Jack Miller had 3 hits (including a triple) and knocked in 5 runs, while senior Nate Cagley was 3 for 3 including a double.
Senior Brody Clark-Hurlbert was on the mound for the J-Hawks and scattered just 3 hits over 1.2 innings of work, striking out 4 batters and giving up just 2 earned runs. Junior Brevin Dahl and Parker McHone were terrific in relief, allowing zero runs.
Brevin Dahl, Jr-LF 2 for 3, 3RUNS, HBP, SB
Brody Clark-Hurlbert, Sr-P 0 for 0, 3RUNS, 3BB
Nate Cagley, Sr-3B 3 for 3, 2RUNS, double, 2RBI
Jack Miller, So-SS 3 for 3, 3RUNS, triple, 5RBI
Carson Lienau, Sr-1B 0 for 3, RBI, ROE
Cale Schissel, So-2B 1 for 2, 2RBI, SF
Parker McHone, Sr-CF 2 for 3, RUN, HR, 2RBI
Kile Bucknell, So-C 1 for 3,
Cole Bucknell, Sr-RF 0 for 3
LA PORTE CITY – Thursday, June 23, 2022: The J-Hawks got back in to winning on Thursday with a 4-1 win over Union Community (7-18). With the win, Coach Bruce Wall becomes the all-time winningest coach in school history.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Union 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jesup 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 4
Sophomore Jack Miller gets the win going 3.2 innings and giving up zero hits, walking 3. Senior Cole Bucknell pitched 3.1 innings, allowing just 1 earned run, striking out 4 batters and scattering 5 hits.
Pitching won it for the J-Hawks on this day. Jesup bats only wrangled 5 total hits in the game. Two of those hits came off the bat of Brody Clark-Hurlbert who went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Brevin Dahl, Jr-RF 0 for 3, BB
Brody Clark-Hurlbert 2 for 3, 2RUNS, RBI, SB
Nate Cagley, Sr-3B 1 for 3, double, 2RBI
Jack Miller, So-SS 0 for 3
Carson Lienau, Sr-1B 0 for 2, BB
Cale Schissel, So-2B 0 for 3
Parker McHone, Sr-CF 1 for 3, SB
Kile Bucknell, So-C 1 for 2, RUN, double, BB
Cole Bucknell, Sr-P 0 for 1, RUN, 2BB
The J-Hawks move to 13-5 on the season and were at Alburnett on Friday night. Look for this game in next weeks paper.
