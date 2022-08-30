JESUP – The Jesup Public Library Book Club selection for September is “The Honey Bus” by Meredith May.
Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 to discuss this extraordinary story of a girl, her grandfather and one of nature’s most mysterious and beguiling creatures: the honeybee.
Author Meredith May recalls the first time a honeybee crawled on her arm. She was five years old, her parents had recently split and suddenly she found herself in the care of her grandfather, an eccentric beekeeper who made honey in a rusty old military bus in the yard. That first close encounter was at once terrifying and exhilarating for May, and in that moment she discovered that everything she needed to know about life and family was right before her eyes, in the secret world of bees. It was during this pivotal time in May’s childhood that she learned to take care of herself, forged an unbreakable bond with her grandfather and opened her eyes to the magic and wisdom of nature.
Part memoir, part beekeeping odyssey, “The Honey Bus” is an unforgettable story about finding home in the most unusual of places, and how a tiny, little-understood insect could save a life.