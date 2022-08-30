Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – The Jesup Public Library Book Club selection for September is “The Honey Bus” by Meredith May.

Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 to discuss this extraordinary story of a girl, her grandfather and one of nature’s most mysterious and beguiling creatures: the honeybee.

