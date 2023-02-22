JESUP – Saturday, February 18, 2023: The Jesup boys basketball team moves on in postseason play with a 2nd-round win over the Cascade Cougars (15-7) last Saturday night in Jesup.
Junior standout Jack Miller scored 22 points and senior Brevin Dahl added 16 in the J-Hawks win.
Jesup blew this game wide open with a 20-4 second quarter that put them up 33-18 at the half.
It was an evenly played game in the second half, but Jesup will move on and play NICL Conference foe Aplington-Parkersburg (20-2) on Tuesday in the Substate semifinals. Game will be played in Denver.
The J-Hawks move to 16-6 on the season.