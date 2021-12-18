REINBECK – The J-Hawks boy basketball team dropped to 2-3 on the season with a heartbreaking 49-48 loss at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-0).
Jesup is proving they can play with anyone, and in the extremely tough NICL Conference, every night is going to be a battle. Gladbrook-Reinbeck was a Sub-State finalist last season and return the core of their team for another run, which is led by mostly juniors.
“They are a very good basketball team,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “We have had some really good battles with them over the years. We have tons of respect for them.”
The Rebels jumped out to a 7 point lead by the end of the first quarter, but the J-Hawks would battle back and tie this up by halftime, 23-23.
The second half went back and forth and Gladbrook-Reinbeck held a 38-33 lead going into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, Jesup would rally to pull within 1 point with 6 seconds left and had the ball, but a shot under the basket was blocked and the Rebels would escape.
The J-Hawks shot 53% from the free throw line (7-13) and were out-rebounded 39-30, so in retrospect, this is a game that Jesup could have stolen. All other critical stats were pretty even.
Senior’s Carson Lienau and Corbin Fuelling paced the J-Hawks with 16 points each.
PTS RBD AST STL
Jack Miller 6 7 4 2
Parker McHone 6 6 8 2
Carter Even 4 4 0 0
Carson Lienau 16 15 2 0
Corbin Fuelling 16 5 2 1
Brevin Dahl 0 0 0 1
Brady Reyes 0 0 0 0
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 6 17 10 15 48
Glad-Rein 13 10 15 11 49
Jesup boys were at the Union Community Knights (4-1) on Friday night. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper.