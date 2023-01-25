DIKE – Friday, January 20, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team was leading at the end of the 3rd quarter on Friday night in Dike, but a big fourth quarter by the Wolverines sealed the deal for Dike-New Hartford (7-7), and they knock off the J-Hawks by the score of 77-64.
Junior Jack Miller led the way for the J-Hawks with 21 points and sophomore Ryan Treptow added 19. Senior Brevin Dahl had 12 rebounds.
ACKLEY – Saturday, January 21, 2023: The J-Hawks were right back at it on Saturday and took out their frustrations on the AGWSR Cougars (0-13), running away with an 87-22 win.
The J-Hawks made 14 three-pointers in the game and shot 48% from the field.
Jack Miller scored a game high 28 points and Ryan Durham added 21 points. Brevin Dahl with a double-double, scoring 12 points and corralling 10 rebounds.
Jesup moves to 9-5 (4-1 in the conference) on the season and was home on Tuesday night against East Marshall (4-10). Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. On Friday night the boys will travel to Oelwein (7-8).