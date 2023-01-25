Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DIKE – Friday, January 20, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team was leading at the end of the 3rd quarter on Friday night in Dike, but a big fourth quarter by the Wolverines sealed the deal for Dike-New Hartford (7-7), and they knock off the J-Hawks by the score of 77-64.

Junior Jack Miller led the way for the J-Hawks with 21 points and sophomore Ryan Treptow added 19. Senior Brevin Dahl had 12 rebounds.

