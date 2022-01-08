GRUNDY CENTER – The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team dropped to 3-5 on the season but could easily (or not so easily) be 6-2. They have lost two games by one point and on Tuesday night the J-Hawks had a big lead but could not finish it off losing to the Grundy Center Spartans (5-2), 54-50.
Jesup jumped out to a 16-7 first quarter lead and by halftime the score was 29-22. The second half was still a game that the J-Hawks could steal, leading 42-39 at the end of three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, it was all Spartans as Jesup lets one slip away.
“I thought we played a really solid game, but we were unable to finish the game on either end of the floor,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “Credit Grundy Center for making the plays to win the game.
1 2 3 4 T
GC 7 15 17 15 54
Jesup 16 13 13 8 50
“There were a ton of positives for us again against a really good team,” added Smeins, “Hopefully we can build upon that as we go to Oelwein Friday night.”
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
J. Miller(so) 12 4 1 4 1
P. McHone (sr) 2 3 4 0 0
C. Even (sr) 0 3 0 0 0
C. Lienau (sr) 20 13 1 2 1
C. Fuelling(sr) 13 3 1 0 0
B. Dahl (jr) 3 3 2 0 0
Jesup will travel to Oelwein (1-8) on Friday and will host the Hudson Pirates (1-7) on Tuesday.