HUDSON – Tuesday, January 10, 2023: The Jesup boys basketball team played a solid first half on Tuesday night and led at halftime 31-21. But the J-Hawk were outscored 43-20 in the second half and fell to Hudson (7-4) by the score of 64-51.
“We played a very solid first half behind Jack Miller’s 20 points,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “In the second half, we lost our rhythm and our way a little bit. Credit goes to a very solid Hudson team for creating that in the third quarter.”
The J-Hawks got down by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter but battled back to pull it within four with around two minutes to play but ran out of gas.
“Obviously I didn’t like our third quarter but loved the fight back in the fourth,” added Coach Smeins.
Junior Jack Miller led all scorers with 22 points, while sophomore Ryan Treptow added 12 points. Senior Brevin Dahl had 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
Jesup drops to 7-3 on the season and 3-0 in NICL-East standings. The boys played for first place on Friday night when they traveled to Wapsie Valley (9-1). Look for this game in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. On Tuesday the boys will be back home for a NICL-East Conference matchup with Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-8).