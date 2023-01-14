Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

HUDSON – Tuesday, January 10, 2023: The Jesup boys basketball team played a solid first half on Tuesday night and led at halftime 31-21. But the J-Hawk were outscored 43-20 in the second half and fell to Hudson (7-4) by the score of 64-51.

“We played a very solid first half behind Jack Miller’s 20 points,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “In the second half, we lost our rhythm and our way a little bit. Credit goes to a very solid Hudson team for creating that in the third quarter.”

