JESUP – Friday, December 09, 2022: It was just one of those nights for the Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team, as they ran into a buzzsaw on Friday night when Class 2A, No. 2-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg (4-0) came to town. Jesup falls by the score of 81-51.

Jesup trailed after the first quarter by the score of 23-9, but they were doing an excellent job of getting the shots they wanted, but the shots just wouldn’t fall. This allowed Aplington-Parkersburg to get out in transition and get some easy buckets.

