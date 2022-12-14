JESUP – Friday, December 09, 2022: It was just one of those nights for the Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team, as they ran into a buzzsaw on Friday night when Class 2A, No. 2-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg (4-0) came to town. Jesup falls by the score of 81-51.
Jesup trailed after the first quarter by the score of 23-9, but they were doing an excellent job of getting the shots they wanted, but the shots just wouldn’t fall. This allowed Aplington-Parkersburg to get out in transition and get some easy buckets.
Aplington-Parkersburg picked up two “transfers” this season that really helped them – as they were already a very good program and team but add these kids and they are the 2nd-ranked team in 2A.
Jesup only had 9 turnovers the entire game but was outscored in the paint by 38 points. Rebounding was a big factor here too as the Falcons out-rebounded the J-Hawks 44-23.
Head Coach Joe Smeins adds, “Credit to AP for playing an outstanding game. With us having 5 new players out of 7 this was a good experience for us in a big game and one we will learn from.”
Junior Jack Miller (who seems like he’s been around longer than Jordan Bohannon) scored 14 points for the J-Hawks. Junior Cale Schissel also had 14 and senior Ryan Durham added 10 points. Sophomore Ryan Treptow had 7 points and sophomore Landon Vogel scored 6.
Jesup moves to 3-1 on the season and hosted Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. The boys will be back at home on Friday night when they host the Union Community Knights (4-1).