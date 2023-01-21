Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

SUMNER – Tuesday, January 17, 2023: Senior Jack Miller scored 23 points and sophomore Ryan Treptow added 21 as the Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team gets off the snide with a nice NICL-East win over Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-8) on Tuesday night in Sumner.

A big fourth quarter by the J-Hawks turned a nine-point game into a blow out as Jesup scored 26 points in the final frame.

