SUMNER – Tuesday, January 17, 2023: Senior Jack Miller scored 23 points and sophomore Ryan Treptow added 21 as the Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team gets off the snide with a nice NICL-East win over Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-8) on Tuesday night in Sumner.
A big fourth quarter by the J-Hawks turned a nine-point game into a blow out as Jesup scored 26 points in the final frame.
“Our defense carried for us most of the game until our offense got on track midway through the third quarter,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “I thought we wore Sumner out in the second half.”
Sumner-Fred 10 9 14 11 44
“I told the guys after the game don’t judge your play based on missed shots as we did lots of things well the whole game,” added Coach Smeins, “The last 12 minutes we finished better at the rim.”
Coach Smeins also acknowledged the play of senior Brevin Dahl adding that once again Dahl did a great job with his post defense, leadership, and toughness.
Jesup moves to 7-4 on the season and traveled to Dike-New Hartford (6-6) on Friday night. On Saturday the boys travel to AGWSR (0-12). Look for these games in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. On Tuesday the J-Hawks will be back home hosting East Marshall (3-9).