WATERLOO – The Jesup J-Hawks boys traveled to Gate Park in Waterloo for a dual with Columbus-Catholic on Monday. Jesup would fall 176-187

Sophomore Jack Miller was low man for the J-Hawks, shooting a 45, which was 2 strokes off medalist Jackson Mudd of Columbus-Catholic (43).

COLUMBUS-CATH 176

JESUP 187

Jack Miller 45

Cale Schissel 46

Corbin Fuelling 48

Ethan Krall 48

Wyatt Vander Werff 50

Boys were home on Friday night hosting a triangular with Tripoli and Clarksville. Look for this matchup in next Wednesday’s paper.

