WATERLOO – The Jesup J-Hawks boys traveled to Gate Park in Waterloo for a dual with Columbus-Catholic on Monday. Jesup would fall 176-187
Sophomore Jack Miller was low man for the J-Hawks, shooting a 45, which was 2 strokes off medalist Jackson Mudd of Columbus-Catholic (43).
COLUMBUS-CATH 176
JESUP 187
Jack Miller 45
Cale Schissel 46
Corbin Fuelling 48
Ethan Krall 48
Wyatt Vander Werff 50
Boys were home on Friday night hosting a triangular with Tripoli and Clarksville. Look for this matchup in next Wednesday’s paper.
