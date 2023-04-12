WATERLOO – (Gates Park Golf Course) Thursday, April 6, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks boys golf team hit the road on Thursday to open their season with a triangular against Columbus Catholic and BCLUW. Gates Park Golf Course in Waterloo was the site for the meet.
The J-Hawks would finish second as a team with Columbus Catholic coming in first.
Team scores:
Columbus Catholic 159
Jesup 180
BCLUW 188
Junior Jack Miller led the J-Hawks with a 43 and finishing in 7th place. Columbus Catholic sophomore Max Schuchmann carded a 38 for medalist honors.
Other scores include junior Ethan Krall coming in with a 44, and freshman Gage Wymore shooting a 46. Junior Wyatt VanderWerff shot a 47 and junior Cale Schissel scored a 51. Senior Rylan Bahe came in with a 52.
LA PORTE CITY – Monday, April 10, 2023: The J-Hawks were back on the links on Monday when they traveled to La Porte City to take on the Union Community Knights.
Union took advantage of home course action and defeated the J-Hawks 165-172.
Junior Jack Miller was runner-up, firing a 39, which was one shot shy of Union’s Ty Lorenzen who shot a 38.
Freshman Gage Wymore shot a 42 and junior Ethan Krall carded a 45. Junior Wyatt VanderWerff scored a 46 and senior Rylan Bahe shot a 48. Finishing out the scoring for the J-Hawks was freshman Cael Backes who came in with a 55.
Junior Varsity Scores: Wyatt Stroeder (60), Dawson Roth (62), Carter Routt (62), Connor Even (68), and Austyn Zbornik (82).
The J-Hawks will be at the Comet Co-Ed Invite in Conrad on Tuesday and at Oakleaf Golf Course in Reinbeck on Thursday. Look for these matchups in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.