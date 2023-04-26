JESUP – Thursday, April 21, 2023: Junior Jack Miller carded a nice 36 on his way to medalist honors and the Jesup J-Hawks boys golf team knocked off the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars by the score of 169-194.
Miller had one birdie and one bogey as he paced the field, winning by 6 strokes. Cale Schissel would finish in 3rd-place with a 43.
Ethan Krall fired a 45 while Wyatt Vander Werff also had a 45. Rylan Bahe shot a 52 and Gage Wymore came in with a 56.
JV scores include Cael Backes (48), Carter Routt (56), Wyatt Stroeder (58), Dawson Roth (61), Connor Even (64), and Austyn Zbornik (78).
The boys will be at Willow Run Country Club on Thursday for a dual meet with Denver. On Friday the boys will be back home for a battle with Clarksville.